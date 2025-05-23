A Guwahati-based biodiversity organisation, in collaboration with the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) and with support from the SBI Foundation, has launched the third phase of its ambitious forest restoration project in the Bhairabkunda Reserve Forest, Udalguri. The initiative aims to replenish 100 hectares of degraded forest to improve habitat connectivity for wildlife—particularly elephants—and mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC).

The third-year plantation drive began on May 14, with active participation from officials of the Dhansiri Forest Division, FXB India Suraksha, Bhairabkunda Development Committee, and the local JFMC. On the first day, 510 saplings belonging to 11 native species—including Outenga, Bel, Kola Siris, Gamari, Amla, and Jamun—were planted. The Guwahati-based biodiversity organisation aims to plant one lakh saplings during this summer season.

“This drive is part of our long-term commitment to habitat enhancement to support elephant movement and reduce HEC,” said Rabiya Daimari, an official from the Guwahati-based biodiversity organisation. “Native plant species are selected strategically to restore the ecosystem and support biodiversity.”

The restoration effort spans a mosaic landscape of grasslands and woodlands, with varying soil types from sandy to swampy and rocky areas, ensuring a diverse ecological rehabilitation. Initiated two years ago, the project is a response to increasing instances of HEC, driven by habitat fragmentation and human encroachment.

“The goal is to restore degraded areas and secure movement corridors for elephants while sustaining the local watershed,” said Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, a senior conservation scientist of Aaranyak.

The organisation’s community-inclusive approach has been instrumental in addressing HEC, which often results in crop damage, property loss, and both human and elephant casualties. “Mitigating HEC demands a multi-stakeholder, research-driven strategy, and that’s what we’ve embraced,” said Dr Alolika Sinha, senior conservation biologist at the organisation.