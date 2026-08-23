Assam: Major Police success in Nagaon’s Juria, stolen gold and silver ornaments recovered; one arrested
Juria Police in Nagaon recovered allegedly stolen gold and silver ornaments and arrested Tayebur Rahman. Investigators are questioning him over possible links to other theft cases and a 2021 case.
- Police recovered gold chains, bracelets, earrings and bangles from the accused's possession
- An electronic weighing machine and a silver key ring were also seized
- The arrested man was identified as Tayebur Rahman from Balikatia in Juria
Juria Police in Nagaon district have achieved a major breakthrough by recovering a large quantity of allegedly stolen gold and silver ornaments and arresting a suspected thief.
The arrested person has been identified as Tayebur Rahman of Balikatia in Juria.
According to police, several items, including gold chains, bracelets, earrings and bangles, were recovered from his possession. Police also seized an electronic weighing machine and a silver key ring during the operation.
Police said a case had also been registered against Rahman in 2021. A case bearing number 457/380/34 IPC was registered at Jorhat Police Station, according to the information provided.
Juria Police have continued questioning the accused to gather further information and investigate his alleged involvement in other theft cases.
Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
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