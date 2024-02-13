A major reshuffle has been announced within the Assam Police today. In a fresh notification, several transfers and reallotments have been announced by the government.

Mrinal Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dr. Debajit Nath, APS transferred.

Dr. Debajit Nath, Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mrinal Talukdar, APS transferred.

Moidul Islam, 2nd-in-Command, 9th APBn., Brahampur, Nagaon is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Punnan Pegu, APS transferred.

Sabita Das, Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Addi. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Luna Sonowal, APS transferred.

Luna Sonowal, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mrinmoy Goswami, APS already transferred.

Jyoti Prasad Pegu. APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Udalguri is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Anita Konwar, APS transferred.

Anita Konwar, Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Udalguri with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

Punnam Pegu, Addl. Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security), Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.