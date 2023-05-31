Amid the ongoing probe into Sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha’s death case, Assam Police on May 31 saw total of 17 police officials being transferred to different police stations.

The Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta as per the decision of the district level board for transfer and posting and in exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, announced the transfer of the following police officials with immediate effect:

Jakhalabandha's OC Pawan Kalita transferred to Kampur

Uluvani's OC transferred to Khatwal.

OC Raja Erda of Dhing police station transferred to Kasuwa police station

Asik has been transferred to Dhing police station in Samaguri

Bagori's IC Ajit Sonowal transferred to Itasali

Jajori's OC transferred to Uluvani police station

Juriya OC Munna Pasni transferred to Jakhlabandha police station

I C Vibhuti Thapa of Nanai transferred to Mariklong

Bebezia's IC Chiranjeevi Lahan transferred to Bagori.

Feroz Dal of Ruphihat transferred to Laokhowa Chapori

Raha Asi Sampriti Hazarika transferred to Jajori police station

IC Maniram Kalita from Kampur, transferred to Raha police station

Mitu Das of Laokhowa Chapri has been transferred to Juria police station

Major discrepancies continue to rise out of the ongoing investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case with the latest being the bail of truck driver Sumit Pal who allegedly rammed his container truck onto SI Junmoni Rabha's vehicle on May 16.

Also read : Assam: Reshuffle in Nagaon Police, inspector rank officials transferred amid Junmoni Rabha death probe