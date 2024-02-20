In a bid to streamline administrative efficiency and enhance public service, the Government of Assam has issued a series of transfers and postings within the state's police force, as per notification No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024 released by Biswajit Pegu, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home (A) Department.



The key highlights of the reshuffle include:

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024: In the interest of public service, Shri Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Shwetank Mishra, IPS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-A: In the interest of public service, Shri Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-B: In the interest of public service, Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Swapnaneel Deka, APS transferred.

No.0CF-270715/1/458929/2024-C: In the interest of public service, Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR- 2017), Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Amitava Sinha, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-D: In the interest of public service, Shri Akshat Garg, IPS (RR- 2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-E: In the interest of public service, Shri Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018), Addi. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-F: In the interest of public service, Shri Arnab Deka, APS (DR- 1993), Commandant, 16th APBn., Bormonipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Jayshree Khersa, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-G: In the interest of public service, Smti. Jayshree Khersa, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-H: In the interest of public service, Shri Ranjan Bhuyan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-1: In the interest of public service, Shri Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent. of Police, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-J: In the interest of public service, Shri Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS (DR-1997), Commandant, 1st Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-K: In the interest of public service, Shri Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-L: In the interest of public service, Shri Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Kamrup is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ranjan Bhuyan, APS transferred:

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-M: In the interest of public service, Shri Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Anjan Pandit, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-N: In the interest of public service, Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao is transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-0: In the interest of public service, Shri Jagadish Das, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mrinal Deka, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-P: In the interest of public service, Shri Mrinal Deka, APS (DR- 2004), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Akshat Garg, IPS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-Q: In the interest of public service, Shri Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Jagadish Das, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715/1/458929/2024-R: In the interest of public service, Shri Munindra Nath Deuri, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

No.0CF-270715/1/458929/2024-S: In the interest of public service, Smti. Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.



This comprehensive reshuffle aims to bring fresh perspectives and leadership to various districts and units, ensuring effective law enforcement and public safety across Assam.