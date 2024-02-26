In a major shakeup within the Assam Police, a total of 182 personnel of the department have been transferred. This major decision comes in even as the state is just a couple of months away from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per a notification issued by the Assam government's Home Department today, the transfer has taken palce of 18 inspectors, 102 sub inspectors, 18 armed branch inspectors and 44 sub inspectors of armed branches.

This transfer is significant as it shows regarding the arrangements that the state government is already putting into work in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Noteworthy is that prior to this a major reshuffle had also taken place within the Assam Police where several top ranking IPS officers were transferred and assigned new posts. This included the rejig of a few Superintendents of Police as well. And today, a major transfer has been seen of inspectors and sub inspectors across the state.

Not just this, on February 23, several bureaucrats of Assam Civil Service were transferred in a notification which was issued by the home department of the state government.