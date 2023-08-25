In a major reshuffle in the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government, as many as 6 state police officials were transferred and posted in various locations on August 25.

The following is the full list (dated August 25, 2023) of the 6 police officials who have been transferred:

In the interest of public service, Shri Amar Choudhury, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Commandant, 3rd AFPF Bn., Tarioni, Lakhimpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Debojit Deori, APS relieved of additional charge.

In the interest of public service, Smti. Olindita Gogoi, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), Nalbari is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-IV), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

In the interest of public service, Dr. Debajit Nath, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dibrugarh is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Amar Choudhury, APS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Shri Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018), SDPO, Lakhipur, Cachar is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

In the interest of public service, Smti. Nahid Karishma, APS (DR-2016), currently attached to Assam Police Headquarters, is hereby posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

In partial modification of this Department's earlier Notification No.HMA.545/2017/Pt/50-AE dated 29/07/2023 and in the interest of public service, Smti. Bhanita Nath, APS (DR-2016), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women Unit), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-1), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.