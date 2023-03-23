Nagoan police on March 23 said they have busted a prostitution racket and arrested 17 people, including a dhaba owner, who were allegedly involved in running the illegal trade.

The racket was being operated from a dhaba on the Barghat bypass in Nagaon.

The lid blew off after some police officials based on a tip-off raided the premises of the Bhogdoi dhaba.

Speaking to the media, Nagaon SP Leena Doley said, "We have received several inputs with regards to this illicit trade running at Bhogdoi dhaba."

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Further upon the raid, as many as 17 people who are said to be either customers or brokers and employees of the dhaba involved in this business have been apprehended.

The owner of the dhaba identified as Ratul Hazarika along with the main broker Dulal Ahmed has also been arrested.

The SP also added that five women who have been rescued have been forced into this business and will be sent for counselling after the court's permission.

A human trafficking case has been registered against the owner of the dhaba as well as the broker involved in the trade.

Upon interrogation, the customers admitted to the crime and asserted that the broker Dulal Admed used to provide them with women in exchange for money.