In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) acted on credible intelligence related to the production and distribution of counterfeit gold and currency. The raid unfolded at Lalmati, near IIE Office under Basistha PS Jurisdiction, resulting in the apprehension of six individuals and the recovery of substantial fake gold and currency.

During the operation, STF officers seized 3.556 kilograms of suspected fake gold in distinctive boat shapes, along with 315 counterfeit notes of Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 denominations, totaling Rs. 1,04,700. Additionally, the authorities confiscated five mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs. 1,08,490, and other pertinent evidence.

The individuals apprehended in connection with the illicit operation are:

1. Debdas Halder (25 yrs): Son of Sankar Halder, hailing from Vill: Satyagachi School Para, PS- Habipur, Dist- Malda (West Bengal).

2. Santosh Mandal (40 yrs): Son of Bimal Mandal, residing in Vill: Aiho Bokshi Nagar, PS-Habipur, Dist- Malda (West Bengal).

3. Nitay Halder (48 yrs): Son of Amulla Halder, from Vill: Lakhipur, PS- Old Malda, Dist- Malda (West Bengal).

4. Manuj Kumar (40 yrs): Son of Late Tika Ram, residing in Naglatrai, PO- Mahuvat, PS- Jangaia, Dist- Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

5. Saddam Hussain (27 yrs): Son of Abdul Hakim, hailing from Vill- Mohuguli, PS- Naobaisa, PO- Salmara, Dist – Lakhimpu.

6. Shivam Kumar (22 yrs): Son of Ram Kumar, residing in Vill- Pilibhit- Pakria, PS- Sunguri, PO- Bohonia Churai, Dist- Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh).