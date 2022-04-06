Following the heavy downpour and rise in the water level of Brahmaputra River, the ferry services between Majuli and Nimatighat have been suspended for an indefinite period from Tuesday.

On April 5, the district administration of Majuli informed about the decision to suspend the ferry services between Nimati-kamalabari and other ferry services in view of the increase in water level of Brahmaputra.

The District administration of Majuli has further informed that it has suspended the services till further issue of an order.

It may be mentioned that last year a horrific ferry accident was reported at the Nimatighat of Jorhat in Assam where a ferry loaded with hundred people sank in the Brahmaputra.

The accident took place after the passenger boat was moving from Nimati Ghat near Jorhat to Kamalabari in Majuli, where it collided with a goods carrier vessel and sank soon after.

It has also been reported that more than 100 passengers were dead in the accident.