Majuli, a scenic island in Upper Assam, will be transformed into a hub of creativity as Mongeet, a festival of music and culture, will offer workshops on music, poetry, art, craft, food, culinary techniques, and indigenous herbs. Mongeet is Assam's only residency programme for music and culture, comprising workshops for selected participants. The upcoming edition of Mongeet will be the 5th one, and, in addition to music, it will feature residential workshops on art (Montulika), sculpture (Monmrittika), and Aharor Akholi (indigenous cuisine of Assam).

The highlight of the 5th edition of Mongeet will be the presence of Grammy Award-winning Mohan Veena exponent Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. He will conduct a masterclass for the selected participants of Mongeet on 17th January at Majuli and perform in front of an August audience at Dekasang Sonapur on 18th January.

Since its inception in 2020, Mongeet has emerged as an important platform dedicated to promoting and nurturing emerging talents in art and music, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and receive mentorship from industry luminaries. The festival is organized under the banner of the Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation and Mongeet Foundation.

The participants, selected by an esteemed jury, will be mentored by musicians Joi Barua, Dhruba Jyoti Phukan, Kalyan Baruah, Rononjoy Barooah, Dwipen Baruah, Samar Hazarika, Arup Jyoti Baruah and internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain. In addition, Dibrugarh University Assistant Professor Jadab Bora, along with a team of gayan bayan of Uttar Kamalabari Sattra, would have a session on Borgeet