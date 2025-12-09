Assam: Majuli's Charaichung festival pushes for revival of Asia’s oldest bird sanctuary

Efforts to restore one of Asia’s oldest protected wildlife sites took centre stage this week as the Charaichung Festival returned to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, for its second edition. Organisers placed the shrinking Royal Bird Sanctuary — established in 1633 by Ahom king Swargadeu Pratap Singha — at the heart of the four-day event, highlighting the urgent need to save a habitat once considered a jewel of Assamese biodiversity.

Held from December 7 to 10, the festival focused on reviving the nearly defunct Charaichung Sanctuary and strengthening its claim to global recognition. A dedicated exhibition on forest conservation showcased current protection measures on the island, underscoring what organisers described as a “collective commitment” to safeguarding Majuli’s natural heritage.

Majuli, long regarded as one of India’s key bird habitats, hosts a rich array of indigenous and migratory species. Conservationists say the degrading condition of Charaichung represents a critical warning for the wider ecosystem.

Durgeswar Saikia, president of the Charaichung Festival Celebration Committee, told ANI that organisers were “glad to inform” visitors about the sanctuary’s historic origins but warned that it had been “deteriorating day by day”. He added that the renewed effort since last year had helped restore parts of the site, calling it “a beautiful place” that more people should visit to appreciate its ethnic and ecological value. Saikia noted growing interest from international visitors, including tourists from Germany, Australia and the United States, who have been studying Majuli’s heritage sites.

Committee member Bhaskar Jyoti Kutum said the festival aimed to encourage stronger government support to develop Charaichung as a tourism destination. He emphasised that the sanctuary had been “on the verge of extinction”, but renewed initiatives could help it evolve into a major attraction. With nearly 150 species recorded in the area, he said their protection had become “extremely essential”.

The festival also included a tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, drawing warm applause from attendees.