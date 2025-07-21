Assam makes history with first iron ore find in Dhubri, unlocking industrial potential

Assam has officially entered India’s iron ore map with the confirmation of a substantial deposit in Dhubri district, marking a turning point for the region’s industrial prospects. For the first time in the state’s history, iron ore reserves have been identified in measurable quantity — 18.29 million tonnes with an average grade of 37.45% iron — in the Chandardinga area.

The Geological Survey of India disclosed the find in its latest handbook, Geological Potential of Northeast India, released in June 2025. While earlier surveys had hinted at the mineral’s presence, this is the first official confirmation backed by quantifiable data.

This discovery is expected to open the door for strategic investments and industrial development in Northeast India, a region historically underexplored for mineral resources. Iron ore is a critical raw material for steel production, and steel remains the backbone of infrastructure, construction, transportation, and manufacturing.

The new reserve not only enhances Assam’s industrial potential but also supports India’s push for self-sufficiency in key raw materials. With most of the country’s iron ore production concentrated in central and southern regions, the Dhubri find could help rebalance geographic disparities in mineral resource distribution.

Although the ore grade is moderate, advancements in beneficiation technology can boost its usability. Lower-grade ores are already being processed efficiently in other parts of the country, making the Chandardinga deposit potentially viable for commercial exploitation.

Experts say the impact could be far-reaching. A local source of iron ore may attract industries such as steel plants and equipment manufacturers, creating employment and contributing to Assam’s GDP. It also adds momentum to national goals around infrastructure expansion and economic diversification.

Beyond its primary use in steel, iron ore is also critical in sectors such as medicine, metallurgy, automotive manufacturing, and chemical industries, where specialised forms like powdered and radioactive iron play essential roles.

Detailed exploration will now determine the full economic feasibility of the deposit. But the inclusion of Dhubri on the national mineral map is already being seen as a strategic advantage for Assam and a catalyst for long-term regional development.