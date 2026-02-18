Assam making progress in resolving inter-state border disputes, says minister

The Assam government is steadily advancing efforts to resolve long-pending inter-state border disputes with neighbouring states, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said on February 18.

Speaking to reporters, Bora stated that discussions are being held at the highest level with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram, while the dispute with Nagaland remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland were carved out of Assam over the decades following Independence, leading to prolonged boundary disagreements.

Bora said that in order to resolve the longstanding border disputes and create cordial relations between the states, Assam had formed 12 regional committees, mirrored by similar committees in the neighbouring states. An agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, covering six of the 12 disputed areas.

“In the six areas covered by the agreement, boundary pillars have been erected after demarcation. In the remaining five areas, details will be shared once the border survey is completed,” the minister said.

He added that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed to conduct a joint survey of 243.85 km of their inter-state boundary. The Survey of India (SoI) has already commenced work on a 38.39 km stretch under the Pakkekessang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath district of Assam. Upon completion of the survey, boundary pillars will be erected, Bora said.

Talks are also underway to resolve the boundary dispute with Mizoram, while the case relating to Assam and Nagaland is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

The minister further informed that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km boundary touching eight districts of Assam and 12 of Arunachal Pradesh. Both states have constituted 12 regional committees each and have been conducting joint visits to disputed areas and consultations with stakeholders.

Recalling earlier developments, Bora said the two states signed the Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022, to resolve differences in 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was later signed by the Chief Ministers of the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20, 2023.

Out of the 123 villages, differences in 71 villages have already been resolved, and the process of addressing disputes in the remaining 52 villages is underway, he added.

Pilot surveys have also begun in two villages in Assam’s Sonitpur district where the disputes have been resolved, Bora said, underscoring the government’s commitment to achieving a lasting settlement of inter-state boundary issues.