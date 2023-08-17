The Chief Engineer of Maligaon Railway Station unit, Anand Swarup was killed in a major accident that took place in Assam’s Jagiroad on August 17.

The incident took place in Nellie where the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 KC 9253 in which the 55-year-old engineer was travelling met with a major accident killing him on the spot, sources informed.

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As per sources, Anand Swarup, who hails from Mumbai, was en-route to Dimapur when the accident took place.

The vehicle hit a stationary truck bearing registration number AS 01KC 9253 that killed Swarup on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Morigaon Hospital for post-mortem examination.