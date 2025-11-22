Assam: Maligaon theatre festival to showcase new productions, tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

The Gandharba acting and music institution in Boripara, Maligaon, will celebrate two decades of cultural contribution with its third annual drama festival on December 5 and 6, featuring a special centenary tribute to legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The centrepiece production, 'Moi Aru Mur Saa', honours Hazarika's legacy through a collaboration between conceiver Dhrubajyoti Kumar, writer Binod Sharma, and director Akhilesh Hazari. The performance will open the festival at 6:30 pm on December 5 at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Auditorium.

Institution president Gautam Kumar and secretary Dhrubajyoti Kumar announced the two-day programme, which includes three theatrical productions across both evenings.

The second day's lineup pays tribute to the late artist Zubeen Garg, beginning at 6:00 pm with 'Choku', written and directed by Diganta Kakati for Srishti Kala-Krishti Kendra. This will be followed at 7:00 pm by 'A Beautiful Melody', a Natatirtha production written by Montu Kumar Das and directed by Ronald Hussain.

Hrishikesh Goswami, secretary of the Children's Literature Trust in Assam, will inaugurate the opening evening, whilst Makbul Haque will perform the honours on the second night.

Beyond theatre, Gandharba's anniversary celebrations extend to December 7 with two competitions. The Jivan Silpi Guruji Adya Sarma Memorial Drawing Competition welcomes students from classes one through six at 3:00 pm on December 6. The following day brings the 15th All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition, starting at 10:00 am with separate categories for participants under 15 and those aged 15 and above.

Competition participants must submit age verification documents and maintain appropriate dress standards. Organisers will provide instrumentalists, and all judging decisions are final.

The anniversary celebrations conclude with an awards ceremony at 7:00 pm on December 7, where competition winners will receive cash prizes, trophies and certificates, followed by a cultural programme.