Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP-led government is not favourable for the development of the country. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of selling Public Sector Undertakings to Ambani and Adani.

Speaking at a public rally in Assam's Barpeta, Kharge alleged that PM Modi looted the poor and gave their money to the rich.

Kharge said, “They are selling government-owned enterprises i.e., railways, roads, ports and airports. Modi and Shah both are sellers and who are the buyers? Adani and Ambani are the two buyers. This is how the country develops. They are not for the development of the country. PM Modi looted the money of the country, of the poor and gave it to the rich. They have waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of the rich but haven’t given anything to the poor or the farmers.”

The Congress chief also appreciated the Green Revolution and White Revolution brought in by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

"These people (BJP) advertise that PM Modi is the only one who was born to help the poor. In a country where rice and wheat weren't enough produced and we had to import from America, today we are producing the amount of wheat, rice and pulses that are sufficient for the people of the country to have their meals. This is all because of Congress, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi who brought the Green Revolution and White Revolution to the country," he added.

Asserting that PM Modi fears Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Kharge added, “Modi ji talks about bullet trains, but he did not even provide a train here (Assam). We promise you that as soon as the INDIA coalition government comes... We will complete the railway line here, strengthen the health sector of Barpeta, double the income of Anganwadi and Asha workers and in villages with a population of more than 2,500, one more ASHA sister will be appointed," he assured the people of Assam.”