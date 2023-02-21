Several top-level doctors at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) are being investigated for alleged malpractices at the Emergency Operation Theatre (OT) for the past couple of months, after a patient's attendant filed a complaint against a group of fraudsters at GMCH for cheating in the name of purchasing surgical and medical equipment worth Rs 35,000.

According to GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma, an enquiry committee was formed, and its chairman cum Deputy Superintendent Dr DR Das submitted a report regarding the malpractice by a contractual employee (Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre) Rubul Kalita, who had also confessed about the involvement of some doctors in the incident. The GMCH Superintendent did not name anyone in particular but clearly stated that the law is the same for everyone and has lodged an FIR against the culprits if found guilty.

"The police investigation is ongoing, and the contractual employee Rubul Kalita has been dismissed from his job and arrested. During an interrogation, Rubul named some doctors whom he believes to be involved in the scam. I have insisted the Bhangagarh police to take action against all the culprits, if found guilty," added Sarma.

Four more ward boys at the CN Centre have also come under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in the scam. "An enquiry is being carried out on all the four ward boys, and if they are found guilty, they will be dismissed immediately," Sarma said.

The incident has raised concerns among patients and their families, as they question the safety and ethics of the medical profession in the state. The GMCH authorities have assured that the investigation will be conducted with utmost sincerity and transparency and that the culprits will be brought to justice.

The alleged malpractices at the GMCH Emergency OT have once again highlighted the need for greater accountability and transparency in the healthcare system, to ensure that patients receive the care and treatment they need and deserve.