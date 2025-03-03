A shocking murder has shaken the residents of Gandhinagar, Barpeta district Assam where a man allegedly killed his younger brother over the sale of a pet duck. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, Ganesh Prasad fatally stabbed his younger brother, Ravi Prasad, following a heated altercation over the sale of their pet duck. Family members stated that Ganesh had secretly taken the duck and sold it the previous day. When Ravi discovered this, he confronted his elder brother, leading to a verbal dispute. The quarrel quickly escalated, culminating in a deadly confrontation later that night.

Eyewitness accounts from the family reveal that the tension between the brothers began in the afternoon. While Ganesh was having his meal at home, Ravi, still furious over the duck’s sale, snatched his brother’s plate and threw it away. This provoked a physical altercation between the two. In a fit of rage, Ganesh grabbed a trident from a household Shiva idol and struck Ravi on the head, causing severe bleeding. Family members intervened, bandaging Ravi’s wounds and moving him to another room to rest.

By nightfall, it seemed that the situation had calmed down. However, at around midnight, while Ravi was asleep, Ganesh allegedly launched a fatal attack with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

The attack threw the household into chaos. Family members immediately attempted to save Ravi, rushing him to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Authorities were informed, and police arrived at the scene during the night. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Local law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Ganesh, who is currently absconding. Police sources indicate that the murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

The brutal killing over a seemingly minor dispute has sent shockwaves through the local community. Neighbors and residents of Gandhinagar have expressed disbelief that a sibling rivalry over a pet duck could turn fatal.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating the accused. Meanwhile, the Prasad family is left grappling with the devastating loss of their younger son.