Assam: Man accused of posing as doctor dies in judicial custody at Kokrajhar jail

A man accused of posing as a doctor and lodged in judicial custody at Kokrajhar Jail died on Tuesday, June 30, following a medical emergency, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Chandra Nag, who was arrested by Kajalgaon Police on June 25 in connection with allegations of impersonating a medical practitioner.

According to official information, the arrest was made following an FIR lodged by the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Nag was apprehended from Dhaligaon and produced before the court on the same day, after which he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Kokrajhar Jail.

Reports stated that in the early hours of Tuesday, Nag developed a cardiac-related health emergency while inside the jail premises.

Jail authorities immediately shifted him to Kokrajhar Medical College in critical condition for medical treatment. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed at around 7:30 am.

Further legal and administrative procedures are expected to follow in connection with the custodial death.