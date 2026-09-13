Assam man arrested by Gujarat police in Gandhinagar cybercrime case

A team of Gujarat Police, with assistance from the Barpeta Police, arrested a youth from Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday, September 13 in connection with a cybercrime case registered at the CID Cyber Crime Police Station in Gandhinagar.

The accused has been identified as Azizul Hussain, a resident of Dangarkuchi village in Barpeta district.

According to police, the Gujarat Police team arrived in Barpeta as part of an investigation into the cybercrime case registered in Gandhinagar. With the assistance of the local police, the team traced Hussain and arrested him from the district.

Following his arrest, Hussain was brought to the Barpeta Police Station, where he was questioned in connection with the case.

The police are now seeking transit remand from the court to take the accused to Gujarat for further investigation. He is expected to be taken to Gujarat after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

The case has been registered at the Gandhinagar CID Cyber Crime Police Station under Case No. 11201018260052/2026.

Hussain has been booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating by personation through the use of a computer resource or communication device.