Assam: Man arrested for alleged Rs 30 crore BTC contract scam using forged signatures of Hagrama Mohilary, Prakash Basumatary

A major fraud case involving the alleged forgery of official letterheads and signatures of senior Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) leaders has come to light in Assam's Kokrajhar, leading to the arrest of one person.

The accused, identified as Rajiv Kumar Brahma, was arrested by Kokrajhar Police following allegations that he attempted to secure government supply contracts worth nearly Rs 30 crore by forging official documents in the names of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Executive Member Prakash Basumatary.

According to allegations, the accused tried to facilitate the allotment of contracts worth Rs 20 crore under the WPT&BC Department headed by Mohilary and another Rs 10 crore under the Social Welfare Department overseen by Basumatary, taking the total value of the proposed contracts to Rs 30 crore.

Sources said forged official letterheads and fake signatures were allegedly used to create and issue documents related to the contract allotments.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Executive Member Prakash Basumatary, Kokrajhar Police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested Rajiv Kumar Brahma.

Reacting to the incident, Basumatary demanded strict legal action against all individuals involved in the alleged fraud and forgery racket. He stated that attempts to misuse the names and official authority of elected representatives for personal gain would not be tolerated.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether more individuals were involved in the alleged scam and to ascertain the full extent of the forgery operation.