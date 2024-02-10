A person has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on minor in Golakganj in Dhubri on February 10. The person identified as Mahafizul Haque, also known as Madhur, was apprehended by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Uchita Village.



The victim, a young girl who had ventured into the fields on February 8 morning to operate a water pump, found herself in a terrifying situation. Isolated and vulnerable, she caught the attention of Mahafizul Haque. The accused reportedly silenced her cries and forcibly took her to a nearby spot, where he committed the heinous act.



The traumatized child returned home later in the evening and confided in her parents about the assault. An FIR was lodged by the victim's family at the Golakganj police station and accordingly police arrested Mahafizul Haque son of Abdul Jalil resident of village Uchita under Golakganj PS in Dhubri.



A case have been registered bearing Golakganj PS Case No. 21/2024 under section 4(2) POCSO Act, Women Sub-inspector (P) Papori Nath will investigate the case.