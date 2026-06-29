Assam man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death over Rs 2 lakh dowry demand in Kerala

A 40-year-old man from Assam's Nagaon district was arrested on June 29 for allegedly beating his wife to death over a dowry-related dispute at their rented residence in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said.

The accused, identified as Rabbul Amin, allegedly assaulted his wife, Mersins Khatoon (29), with a plywood plank after she failed to bring Rs 2 lakh from her father, which he had allegedly demanded.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday morning at the couple's rented house near Thurappalam in Ponjassery under the Perumbavoor police station limits.

Khatoon sustained grievous injuries in the assault and succumbed to them.

Local residents, alerted by the commotion, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took Amin into custody.

Following preliminary questioning at the Perumbavoor Police Station, Amin was formally arrested.

Police later produced the accused before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Investigators are probing the circumstances leading to the alleged murder, including the reported dowry demand and whether the victim had been subjected to previous instances of domestic abuse.

Further investigation is underway.