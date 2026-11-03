A 35-year-old man was arrested in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district for allegedly killing his two young children with an iron rod inside their home, police said on November 3.

The incident took place on Monday night at Rongsopi Timung village, under the jurisdiction of Hamren police station. The accused has been identified as Anilson Bey.

According to a senior police official, Bey allegedly struck his six-year-old son, Angsong Bey, and three-year-old daughter, Jopbhir Bey, on their heads with a heavy iron rod, killing them on the spot.

The motive behind the killings remains unclear, police said.

Two other family members, identified as the children's mother, Robina Timungpi, and the accused's 65-year-old grandfather, Rensing Bey, were also injured in the incident. Both have been admitted to Hamren Civil Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the two children have been sent to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation and are questioning the accused to establish the circumstances and motive behind the killings.