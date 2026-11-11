Police have arrested a man for allegedly practising as a radiologist without the required qualifications at a diagnostic centre in Kharupetia in Assam's Darrang district. The owner of the facility has also been arrested, while the centre has been sealed over alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act.

The accused, identified as Ataur Rahman, a resident of Mollapara village, was detained from Assam Diagnostic Centre, located opposite Kharupetia Primary Health Centre. The centre's owner, Mainuddin Ahmed, a resident of Kuwari Pukhuri village, was also arrested in connection with the case.

According to reports, Rahman had completed an MBBS degree in Bangladesh but was allegedly working as a radiologist without possessing the requisite qualifications and credentials for the role. He had reportedly been signing diagnostic reports as a radiologist for an extended period.

The arrests were made by Kharupetia Police following a complaint lodged by the Assam Medical Council regarding the alleged illegal medical practice.

A notice displayed at the diagnostic centre stated that the facility had been sealed for violating provisions of the PC-PNDT Act, following directions from the Anti-Quackery and Vigilance Officer of the Assam Medical Council.

The centre's display board reportedly listed the names of Dr Arjun Sharma and Dr Abhinab Bhattacharjee, with visiting hours mentioned as Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 am and 1 pm. Dr Bhattacharjee's qualification was listed as MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Further details regarding the investigation and the specific allegations against the accused are awaited.