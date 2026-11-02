A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a minor girl from her house in broad daylight in Assam's Cachar district and threatening to kill her mother with a machete when she intervened.

The incident took place at around 9 am on Monday in Telitikor Part I under the Katigorah police station area.

The accused has been identified as Anupam Das, a resident of the same locality.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, Das allegedly entered their house and attempted to forcibly take the minor girl away. When the mother intervened to stop him, the accused allegedly threatened to hack her to death with a machete.

Following the incident, the mother approached Katigorah police station and lodged a written complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police apprehended the accused. He is currently in police custody.

The alleged attempt to abduct the minor and the threat against her mother have triggered concern among residents of the area, who have demanded strict legal action against the accused.

Police are yet to disclose further details of the investigation.