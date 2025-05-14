The Sangram Police team from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested one Rahman Ali, a businessman from North Lakhimpur, Assam, for allegedly cheating local residents of Sangram out of several lakhs of rupees.

Rahman Ali, who had been running a business in Sangram for the past nine years, initially borrowed Rs 2,60,000 from a local resident, Tai Taba, on June 25, 2023, through a formal agreement.

Over time, he reportedly took around Rs 35 lakhs more from Tai Taba and other locals under the pretext of business investment, promising high returns.



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However, on February 24, 2025, Ali absconded from Sangram with his family and relatives without repaying the borrowed amount, prompting the registration of a criminal case under Sangram Police Station Case No. 03/25 U/S 420 IPC.

After sustained efforts, the Kurung Kumey police team successfully traced and arrested Rahman Ali from Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam on May 8, 2025. The arrest operation was led by ASI Shanti Paleng (Investigating Officer), HC(SG) Tenjing Norbu, and Ct. Yomli Ninu.

The accused is now in police custody and further investigation is underway.