Abhayapuri police on February 4 arrested a person on the charge of creating a fake income certificate.

The arrested person have been identified as Rafiqul Islam.

According to reports, Rafiqul forged the annaual income certificate at the revenue circle office. When the officer was convinced that it was a fake certificate, he informed the police immediately. Police said that they have arrested the accused and further investigation is on.

Earlier on October 19, 2022, Eight candidates for the constable recruitment test were arrested by the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police for allegedly producing fake computer certificates for appearing in the test.

The arrested candidates have been identified as: Abdul Rahman, Samar Das, Javid Ahmed, Firoz Ahmed, Ismail Hussain, Dildar-al Hussain, Ashok Barman and Anirban Das.

They were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup Metro, who remanded them to two-day custody of CID for further investigation.

Based on the complaint lodged by the nodal officer State Police Recruitment Board about the submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AP (Armed Police), UB (Unarmed Branch), Fire Services and APRO (Assam Police Radio Organisation) constable posts, the CID has registered a case No 5/2022 under section 120(B)/ 420/467/ 471 of IPC and started day to day investigation,” said an official statement of CID here on Tuesday.

“The arrests have been made following interrogation of all the candidates who have been summoned to the CID headquarters for questioning.

During investigations, the CID teams conducted a detailed field investigation in various districts, including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh to ascertain the existence of the computer coaching Institute, the statement said.

Various documents like attendance registers, fee collection registers, admission letters, counterfoils of fee receipts, and examination results were collected from the institutions.

The specimen handwriting and signatures of owners and in charge of these computer institutes were collected and sent to Forensic Laboratory for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificate submitted by the accused candidates.

“While the result of the scientific analysis of forensic laboratory in several cases are still awaited, however, based on the report already furnished by the FSL eight candidates have been arrested,” the statement added.