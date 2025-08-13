Assam: Man arrested for insulting AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s late mother

Tensions ran high in Golaghat on Wednesday after police arrested a man identified as Manuj Borah for allegedly posting obscene remarks on social media targeting the late mother of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the party’s youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Shakti, which had been pressing for action against the accused across multiple locations in the state.

Speaking on the incident, a Jatiya Yuva Shakti leader expressed strong condemnation, stating:

"We have filed complaints in several districts, and it was only with our support that Kamarbandha Police acted. We were shocked when some BJP workers gathered at the station and attempted to block our entry. When confronted, they fled. This seems orchestrated. The culprit acted under influence, and a thorough investigation is required. He has insulted every mother in Assam."

Local sources alleged that BJP leaders visited the police station during the protests, reportedly obstructing the youth wing’s activities and further heightening tensions.

Following Borah’s arrest, Jatiya Yuva Shakti staged a protest outside Kamarbandha Police Station, demanding strict punitive measures against him and the arrest of others allegedly involved in the matter.