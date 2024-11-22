A man named Dibyajyoti Saikia was arrested for killing a female dog, claiming it had killed 75 of his chickens in Assam's Nagaon. Authorities have initiated a legal action against Saikia.

The act, which occurred on November 22 in Puranigudam's Mikirhat Hatigaon, sparked outrage when the dog’s five orphaned pups, born just two days earlier, were seen trying to seek milk from their deceased mother.

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Local villagers, angered by Saikia’s actions, dismissed his allegations as baseless, and said the dog had never displayed aggressive behaviour in the past.

Following this, they lodged a police complaint seeking strict punishment.