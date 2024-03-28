A man was apprehended for allegedly clandestinely recording a young woman while she bathed in her rented residence near Hatigaon area in Guwahati. The accused, identified as Semim Akhtar from Kolkata, now faces legal repercussions following the unsettling encounter.

According to initial reports, the unsuspecting woman detected the intrusion and promptly raised an alarm, alerting nearby residents to the distressing situation. Prompt action from the neighbours led to the swift apprehension of the perpetrator, who was subdued until law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene.

Hatigaon police swiftly intervened and took custody of Semim Akhtar following the citizens' intervention. As investigations unfold, Akhtar remains under scrutiny, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Speaking to India Today NE, Hatigaon Police officials provided insight into the ongoing investigation. "Yes, it is confirmed that we detained the man due to his assault by the public," they affirmed. "However, strict action will be taken after the FIR is lodged. Upon checking his mobile phone, we did not find the video, indicating a possibility that he may have deleted it. Currently, he is in police custody pending further inquiry."