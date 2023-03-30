Sensation continues to prevail in Assam’s Dima Hasao after a housewife was allegedly killed by her husband under the Harangajao police outpost.

This brutal murder has created a furore in the entire Dima Hasao district.

The incident took place on March 29 night at Miangkra village under the Harangajao police station in the Dima Hasao district.

According to the complaint, Joy Saran Langthasa, a resident of Miangkra village, set his wife Vinita Haflongbar on fire at her house and burnt her to life.

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It is learnt that Jayacharan Langthacha allegedly set his wife on fire by setting fire to his residence.

Jayacharan Langthasa was arrested by the Harengazao police in this connection.

According to sources, Jayacharan Langthasa's wife Vinita Haflongbar was bedridden in bed for more than seven months. He was not in a position to speak anything.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao District Analjyoti Das informed about the incident that the officer-in-charge of Harengajao police station reached the spot after receiving information about the fire in a house in Miangkro village under Harengajao police station last night.

The husband of Vinita Haflongbar has been arrested in connection with the incident and the police have launched a preliminary investigation in this regard and are interrogating Jaicharan Langthasa, who is accused of killing his wife.

Meanwhile, the accused, Jayacharan Langthasa said his wife had died earlier and after her death only he set the house to fire.