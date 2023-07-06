A man tormented his own four-year-old son by piercing his fingers with nails in Digboi's Tinsukia district.



The accused has been identified as Santosh Debnath who is an e-rickshaw driver by profession.

The event was brought to light after the victim's mother filed an FIR with Digboi police, alleging that her husband tortured their child.

Following the filing of the FIR, police went to their home and retrieved the child.

According to police, the infant was discovered in a horrific situation inside a closed room.

