A man who was absconding from Assam with a women after allegedly chopping off the private parts of his younger brother has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

29-year-old Pranjal Roy allegedly attacked and mutilated his younger brother over suspicions of an illicit affair with his wife. He was arrested by a team of the Bajali police at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police also arrested the wife of Pranjal identified as Saraswati Roy who was allegedly involved in the incident. Bajali police led by Additional SP Trinayan Bhuyan has successfully solved the sensational case. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Dhananjit Roy.

As per reports, the horrifying incident took place at Katla Pathar in Assam's Bajali district in December. It has been learnt that a fight broke out between the two brothers over Dhananjit's alleged love affair.

As per reports, the accused, Pranjal Roy suspected that Dhananjit had an affair with his wife. In a fit of rage Pranjal cut off his brother's private parts with a blade. Pranjal then fled leaving Dhananjit bleeding.

A team from Bajali police began probing the case after the incident and finally the accused was arrested in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.