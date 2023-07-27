The Hailakandi police on July 27 have arrested a man involved in a case of child marriage, leading to the rescue of a 15-year-old girl and an infant believed to be their son.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated team of police conducted an operation and apprehended the accused man from his residence in Vichingcha village.

The man, identified as Zakir Hussain, had reportedly married the minor girl when she was a mere 12-years-old.

A case has been registered against Hussain under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the authorities seek to bring him to justice for his illegal actions.

Child marriage has been a concerning issue in the state of Assam, and earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to eradicate this menace by 2026.

During a session at the state assembly, CM Sarma stated, "Our government has taken a series of measures to end the menace. By 2026, child marriage must be ended in Assam. Our government will take strong action to end Child Marriage."

To address the issue, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 200 crore, enabling the appointment of a special advocate for each Child Marriage case, with the intention of convicting the offenders.

CM Sarma emphasized a proactive approach, saying, "We will launch an operation against Child Marriage in the state and arrest people every 2-3 months. We will open a helpline number. We have so far charge sheeted 900 cases. We have acted as per law."