Assam man arrested in Kerala for allegedly spreading extremist content on social media

Kerala Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Assam for allegedly attempting to spread extremist ideology through social media platforms, officials said on December 31.

The arrest was made within the jurisdiction of the Kaipamangalam police station in Thrissur district.

The accused has been identified as Roshidul Islam, who had been residing in the area for nearly two years and was employed with a private firm. Police said he was taken into custody on Tuesday following intelligence inputs and preliminary verification of his online activities.

According to investigators, Roshidul allegedly shared social media posts that promoted religious hatred and indicated an inclination towards extremist and terrorist ideology. Police further claimed that he was in contact with individuals based outside India, including in Bangladesh, through phone calls and various social media platforms.

During the preliminary investigation, police also alleged that the accused had made attempts to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. Officials said this information emerged from digital and technical analysis conducted after his arrest.

Police stated that further investigation is underway to verify the extent of his contacts, the nature of his online activities, and any possible links to extremist networks. Authorities are also examining electronic devices seized from the accused as part of the probe.