Morigaon Police, with assistance from Kerala Police, have arrested Ferdaus Rahman in connection with Bhelowguri PS Case No-32/23.

The arrest took place in Aluva, Ernakulam District, Kerala.

Ferdaus Rahman, a 29-year-old resident of Borchapari village in Morigaon district, Assam, is the son of Harunul Rashid. He was apprehended on 29th October 2024.



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The charges against him include sections 498(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with additional charges under sections 376 and 370 IPC.

He is also charged under sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act and sections 9, 10, and 11 of the Child Marriage Act.

Legal proceedings have been initiated following his arrest.