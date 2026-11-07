A man from Assam's Lakhimpur district has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly issuing a death threat to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The accused, identified as Jon Das, was apprehended from Palani in Tamil Nadu, Lakhimpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said during a press conference.

According to the police, Das is a resident of Bebejia village under Ghilamara in Lakhimpur district. The arrest followed an investigation into the alleged threat, with police tracing the accused to Tamil Nadu.

However, police have not yet disclosed details of the alleged threat, the circumstances under which it was issued or the specific charges registered against Das.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.