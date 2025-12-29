Assam man arrested in Tripura with Rs 65 lakh smuggled cigarettes

An Assam resident was arrested after Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized a massive consignment of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 65 lakh during a joint operation in Tripura’s Khowai district, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out at Chakmaghat in Teliamura subdivision following specific intelligence inputs received from Assam Rifles’ own sources and the 11 WEU. Acting on the tip-off, security personnel launched the operation at around 9:15 am and continued till 1:30 pm, during which a Tata truck bearing registration number TR-01-AP-1717 was intercepted and searched.

During the search, the joint team recovered 6.5 lakh contraband cigarettes packed in 65 cartons. Officials said the seized consignment is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 65 lakh in the international market, highlighting the scale of the smuggling attempt.

The truck driver, identified as Giashuddin, 36, son of Maynul Haque and a resident of Baitakhal Basti village in Patharkandi area of Karimganj district in Assam, was apprehended on the spot.

The accused, along with the seized cigarettes and the vehicle, has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and initiation of legal proceedings under relevant laws.

Officials reiterated that Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Customs and other enforcement agencies, will continue to intensify operations to curb cross-border smuggling and illegal trade activities in the Northeast region.