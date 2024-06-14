The Special Task Force (STF), Assam on June 14 arrested a man for involvement in sabotage activities of a Manipur-based banned organisation after incepting a vehicle at Sonapur Toll Gate.

According to media reports, police informed that the man, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen from Manipur, was travelling with two minors.

The STF personnel seized 10 drone batteries, Rs 3,40,000 in cash, a mobile handset and 4 pairs of shoes from the vehicle.

In this connection, the team also apprehended a suspected individual.



Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh shared the significant breakthrough and wrote, "Committed to keep the North East safe."

Investigation into the case is under way. Further details are awaited.

Earlier during the day, the Karimganj police had apprehended a large gang engaged in the illegal exchange of old Rs 2,000 notes in Assam. The operation, a result of intelligence gathered from a confidential source, led to the arrest of several individuals, including bank officials. Two vehicles carrying new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 50 lakh were also seized during the raid.