Police have arrested a man accused of circulating morphed photographs and videos of a woman and putting up posters featuring the allegedly altered images at public places across Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents after the posters surfaced in markets and several villages. The posters also reportedly carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the woman’s whereabouts, raising concerns over an alleged attempt to defame and harass her.

The woman approached Juria Police seeking justice, alleging that her photographs and videos had been edited and circulated on social media. An FIR has been registered against Nabi Hussain, a resident of Shingari village, who has been accused of altering the images and sharing the content through his Facebook account.

Acting on the complaint, Juria Police conducted a late-night operation and arrested Hussain from Amni. He is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Police are examining the posters and the allegedly circulated photographs and videos to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether others were involved in producing or distributing the material.

The incident has sparked concern over the misuse of digitally altered images to harass and defame women, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible.