On Wednesday night, a rapist was injured during police firing in Kokrajhar, Assam.

According to police report, on Wednesday night, Afruddin Islam, a rape accused was taken by police to the spot where he had hidden the phone on which the rape victim had recorded the entire incident.

While searching for the mobile at the Ranipur tea garden area, Afruddin snatched the service pistol from the officer-in-charge of the Salakati police outpost and cocked it to fire upon the police.

In self-defense, another police officer opened fire at Afruddin. As a result, the accused sustained one bullet injury in his right leg.

The cops apprehended him and immediately sent him to a nearby civil hospital for treatment.

It may be noted that the Kokrajhar Police had arrested three boys, including Afruddin Islam, for raping a minor at Salakati. All three were being interrogated in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act's section 6.