The Dhubri police on September 25 apprehended a man with weapons from Brew Bakes Café, situated in the heart of town.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police, Abhijit Gaurav, said, "Based on a source information at about 11:30 am, an operation was conducted and at Brew Bakes Coffee shop at Harisabha in Dhubri town, one Baseruddin Khan, S/O Ismail Khan of Majerchar Part 1 under Dhubri PS was apprehended.During the operation, one .22 pistol along with two magazines and also R7 tablet 550 numbers, 5 container suspected to be heroine, one vivo mobile handset and one pulsor 150 motorcycle were recovered from his possession."

The operation was carried out by Additional Superintendent of Police, Rosy Rani Sarma along with SI Hirakjyoti Das, TSI Dhubri PS, SI (P)Hriday Goswami, UBC Hakim Ali and UBC Mahibul Islam of Dhubri PS.. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway.



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