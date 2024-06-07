A man who was arrested under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2023, has been convicted for 20 years by the Additional Sessions Judge Cum Special Judge in Morigaon.

Md Shah Alam Shwahalam was charged for rape under section 6 of the POCSO Act. Shah has been sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 20 years and also has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 only after the imprisonment for three months.

As per the FIR, the period undergone by the accused in jail - 10 months 16 days - will be set off against the sentence of imprisonment imposed upon him under Section 428 of CrPc.

Further investigation is underway.