A man has been arrested in Morigaon, Assam, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, identified as Sabin Das, faces serious charges related to sexual assault.

Sabin Das, has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict was delivered by Honorable Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon.

Sabin Das, son of Ukua Das and resident of Oujaribori village, Morigaon district, was found guilty of rape under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. In addition to the prison term, he has been fined Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) and will serve an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court has also taken into account the period already spent by the accused in jail during the course of this case—three months and seventeen days. This time served will be set off against the overall sentence as per Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.