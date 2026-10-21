Police seized two soap boxes containing suspected narcotics, a motorcycle and three containers during a raid at a residence in Hojai district.

Police have arrested a man and seized 23.46 grams of suspected narcotics during a raid at a residence in Assam’s Hojai district, officials said.

The operation was conducted at the residence of Abdul Rahim in Kandulimari Mikir Bari village. During the search, police recovered two soap boxes containing suspected narcotics weighing 23.46 grams in total.

Apart from the suspected contraband, the police team seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 02 AB 1325 and three containers from the premises.

Rahim was arrested in connection with the seizure and taken into custody for further investigation.

Police are investigating the source of the seized substances and examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged drug supply network.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.