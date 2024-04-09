Government Railway Police (GRP) officials conducted a meticulous inspection of Train No. 12423 Rajdhani Express leading to the apprehension of an individual with a substantial quantity of contraband.

GRP personnel identified and detained Manohar Kumar Rai, a resident of Bihar, who was found in possession of four packets of Opium, collectively weighing 4 kilograms.

The arrest which occurred at Platform No. 1 of Guwahati Railway Station, highlights the efficacy of intelligence-based operations in curbing the illicit drug trade.

Rai had concealed the seized opium, commonly known as 'Kani', on his person, but vigilant efforts by the GRP led to the successful interception.

As investigations proceed, authorities are focused on determining the origin and intended destination of the confiscated opium. Additionally, efforts are underway to identify any potential accomplices associated with Rai's smuggling attempt.