In a significant drug bust, police from the Silapathar police station, under the supervision of the Dhemaji Superintendent of Police, arrested a man and recovered 44.8 grams of suspected heroin during a raid on Thursday.

The operation, which was meticulously planned and executed, aimed at curbing the rising drug menace in the region. Acting on specific intelligence, the police team conducted a swift raid in the early hours of the morning, leading to the successful apprehension of the suspect. The accused, whose identity has been withheld pending further investigation, was found in possession of the illicit substance, neatly packaged and ready for distribution.

According to officials, the seized heroin has an estimated street value running into several lakhs of rupees, indicating the scale and seriousness of the drug trafficking operations in the area. The arrest marks a significant victory for local law enforcement which has been intensifying its efforts to crack down on drug-related activities in Dhemaji district.

The Superintendent of Police praised the diligence and quick action of the Silapathar police team. "This operation is a testament to our commitment to rooting out the drug problem in our community. We will continue to take strict action against those involved in such illegal activities," he stated.

The suspect is currently being held for questioning, and further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the drug network and to identify other potential accomplices. Authorities are hopeful that this arrest will lead to more breakthroughs in the fight against narcotics in the region.