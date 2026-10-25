Police arrested a man allegedly carrying a pistol and two live rounds of ammunition during a search operation at Jengani in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday, October 25.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Abeder Char, was apprehended during an operation led by Ripon Jyoti Gogoi, a police officer from Dumdumia Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered a pistol, two live rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 02 M 7600 from his possession.

Police alleged that Ali had been involved in criminal activities in the past. However, officials have not disclosed further details of the alleged offences.

The arrested man is being questioned by Dumdumia police as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details regarding the case are awaited.